September 20, 2021
TWRA Approves New Expiration Guidelines for License

Expiration of hunting license will now change following a vote by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The board approved a 365-day duration, from the date of sale, at their meeting on Friday.

The new rule will go into affect on March 1st of next year.

A report was also given on chronic wasting disease for deer, which indicated Weakley County now changed to a “high risk” area.

The designation was changed after a chronic wasting disease positive deer was detected in Henry County.

