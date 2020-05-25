The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is urging all boaters to use their life jackets, and to refrain from consuming alcohol, on this Memorial Day holiday.

Memorial Day is regarded as the unofficial start to the Summer boating season, and is one of the year’s biggest weekends on state waters.

The TWRA has now reported five consecutive years of no boating related fatalities over the holiday weekend.

TWRA officers also made twenty-one boating under the influence arrests during last years Memorial Day weekend.

Officers will again be on patrol at major boating locations, to help ensure a safe beginning to the Summer’s water recreation.