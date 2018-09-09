The application period is underway for the computerized drawing system to be used for the TWRA’s selected 2018-19 Wildlife Management Area waterfowl hunts and the statewide sandhill crane hunting season.

The application period for both will continue until midnight September 26.

The local WMAs available for this year’s hunts are Bogota, Gooch Unit E, White Oak-Lebanon Pond, Meeman-Shelby Forest, and Thorny Cypress in West Tennessee.

A computerized drawing system will be held to select successful applicants based on the priority drawing system for the WMA waterfowl hunts.

Hunters may apply at any TWRA license agent, at any TWRA regional office, online at www.tnwildlife.org and on the TWRA App. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

