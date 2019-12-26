Tennessee Wildlife Resources Executive Director Ed Carter has received the prestigious honor of being named the Bass Pro Shops “Conservation Partner of the Year.”

Carter received the award from Bass Pro Shop founder and CEO Johnny Morris in Springfield, Missouri, with more than 2,000 guests and employees in attendance.

Carter was praised for his many years of service and the success of wildlife agencies, including his recently completed term as president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

Previous winners of the Bass Pro Shop honor includes former presidents George Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Director Carter is a native of Hawkins County, and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.