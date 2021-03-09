TWRA, Division of Forestry to Begin Four Year Study of Turkey

A four year study of the turkey population is going to start in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Forestry Division, has announced a large scale turkey banding project.

The goal is to look at factors affecting the gobbler harvest rates.

Reports said Eastern wild turkey populations throughout much of the southeastern United States have declined over the past decade or more, including in parts of Tennessee.

To make wise management decisions, the TWRA said good science will be required to understand the relationships between hunting regulations, harvest, and population impacts.

The goal is to capture and band around 300 adult and juvenile male turkeys, which will be distributed across the state on both public and private lands.

Hunters who harvest a banded bird are then asked to report the band number to TWRA.