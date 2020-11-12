Due to ongoing public health concerns from COVID-19, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has planned adjustments to the waterfowl quota hunt leftover permits.

To reduce staff and public interactions, all drawings will now be conducted in a “Dropbox” manner.

TWRA reports said a box, or container, will be placed at a pre-determined location for hunters to submit applications in-person.

In the local region, applications for Gooch Unit E can be placed in the dropbox at the Old Kenton Gym in Kenton, and applications for Bogota and Thorny Cypress can be submitted at the Dyersburg TWRA Workbase in Dyersburg.

Waterfowl quota hunt applications can be accepted from November 23rd until January 25th.