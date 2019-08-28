The Labor Day weekend is commonly known as the unofficial end of the Summer vacation season.

It also serves as a big weekend for boaters.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now urging the use of life jackets and boating safety, for all who plan to be on the water this holiday period.

Officers will be on patrol, watching for dangerous boating behavior and those who may be operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

So far, six boating-related fatalities have occurred this year, along with 36 serious injuries and 40 property damage incidents.

TWRA officers have also made 53 boating under the influence arrests.

During the Labor Day holiday last year, one fatality and seven serious injuries were investigated, with five boating under the influence arrests made.