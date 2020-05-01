The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported the finding of a boaters body in Middle Tennessee.

Reports said officers were called to Center Hill Lake in Dekalb County, after 36 year old Quinn Hogan, of Putnam County, was reported missing.

Friends called authorities after finding his truck parked at a boat dock.

The TWRA said three of their boats, along with two Dekalb County rescue boats, began a search which ended with the recovery of Hogan’s body on Wednesday.

The report said Hogan was wearing a self-inflating personal flotation device, which was not inflated.

His body was taken to the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office, with his death still under investigation.