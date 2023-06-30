TWRA Holding “Operation Dry Water” for Holiday Weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating in “Operation Dry Water” for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The enforcement period will take place Saturday through Monday, due to an increase in boating activity for the holiday.

TWRA officers will be on the lookout for boaters who may be operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During the enforcement period, TWRA’s Lt. Colonel Matt Majors said no warnings will be given, and anyone found to be operating a vessel while impaired will be taken to jail.