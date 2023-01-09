TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday.

TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake.

Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks searched for the missing boater on Thursday.

The search resumed Friday morning, and the body of Mr. Franks was recovered.

This is the second fatal boating incident in Tennessee this year.

Reports said Franks was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the accident.