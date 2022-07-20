TWRA Inviting Duck Hunters and Public to On-Line Draw for Duck Blinds

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced that duck blind announcements will be made on site this year at six different locations.

The TWRA traditionally held in-person drawings for the Wildlife Management Agency blinds, but have now changed to online applications and drawings.

This year, officials are urging duck hunters to gather together to participate in the announcement of the on line draw.

On August 6th at 10:00, staff members from the TWRA, outreach and law enforcement will be on site at locations, which include the Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitor Center, the Obion City Park, Dyer County Fairgrounds and Henry County Fairgrounds.

The public is invited to attend these events.