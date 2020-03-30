Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say they understand the hardship individuals are having, due to many county offices offering limited services or closing to the public.

For those needing to pay sales tax on their boats, the TWRA is encouraging an advanced call the county clerk’s office, to ensure they are open and able to assist.

Tennessee law states that in order for a boat to be legal for operation on state waterways, applicable sales tax must be paid and applications must be submitted to the TWRA for registration.

However, following the Governor’s Executive Orders, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has authorized Agency personnel to temporarily forgive those who are not registered due to the closures.

Boaters are still advised to keep a photo copy of their bill of sale in the boat, until clerks reopen and taxes may be paid.

This will allow proof of ownership to an officer when using the boat.