The TWRA is launching a new smartphone app, “TWRA on the Go,” with enhanced features to make it easier to hunt, fish, boat, and enjoy wildlife.

Users will have the ability to access a copy of their current license, store multiple licenses on one phone, buy licenses, check deer or turkey with or without cell phone service, see harvest data, access Tennessee rules and regulations, use geo-locating tools to enhance the recreational experience, and determine sunrise/sunset times based on GPS location.

There’s also an interactive map to find TWRA wildlife management areas, physical check station locations, and duck blind locations. The “Hunter’s Backpack” is where hunter education courses, a summary of hunting seasons, and full versions of the agency hunting guides are available.

For anglers, “Fisherman’s Tacklebox” includes, fish identification, interactive maps to find boat ramp and fish access information, fish attractor locations, trout stocking locations, and trout stocking schedules.

On the app’s boating page, the “Boating Locker” includes boat regulations, safety checklists, boating education information, navigational aids, and recommended boating equipment.