The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season.

The first segment of hunting season will open at noon on September 1st.

TWRA began its leased dove field program in the late 1980’s, with the program being very successful in providing quality hunting opportunities for hunters.

Landowners can earn up to $3,600 for providing a dove field for public hunting a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field to TWRA should contact their TWRA regional office this month.

In Tennessee, an estimated 25,000 hunters harvested approximately 408,500 mourning doves last year.

