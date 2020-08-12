The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season on September 1st.

Landowners can earn up to $3,600 for providing a dove field for public hunting, with the fields available for a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.

In Tennessee, an estimated 15,500 hunters harvested approximately 277,000 mourning doves last year.

TWRA began its leased dove field program in late 1980, which has been very successful in providing quality hunting opportunities for hunters.

The standard Fall leased field is a harvested grain field, with the hunting access rate paid to landowners up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres.

Fields that are top sown with wheat are eligible for an additional $15 per acre.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field to TWRA should contact their TWRA regional office this month.