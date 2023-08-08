TWRA Looking to Lease Dove Hunting Fields

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season.

The first segment of dove season opens at noon on Friday, September 1st.

Landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for a minimum of three public hunting days in September.

TWRA began its leased dove field program for public hunting in the late 1980’s.

The hunting access rate paid to landowners for fall leased fields may be up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres.

Fields that are top sown with wheat are eligible for an additional $25 per acre.

In Tennessee, an estimated 20,000 hunters harvest approximately 300,000 mourning doves each year.