The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to three serious incidents on the water in middle Tennessee on Saturday.

In Hickman County, officers responded to a drowning call on the Duck River, after a wading fisherman lost his footing and was pinned underwater against a tree.

TWRA officers assisted Centerville fire fighters, using a jet boat to aid emergency personnel in the recovery.

On Percy Priest Lake, officers responded to a CPR in progress call at Four Corners Marina boat launch.

Reports said a 77 year old male fell from a pontoon boat which had just launched.

The man was rescued by bystanders, and was reported in critical condition at a local hospital.

And at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County, officers responded to a drowning call around noon.

Officers learned a man had voluntarily jumped from a pontoon boat near Wiseman Bend and was missing.

On Sunday, the body of 48 year old Anderson Clark III, of Tullahoma, was recovered.