A 63-year-old Illinois man lost his life Sunday while fishing on Reelfoot Lake.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on Reelfoot Lake at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon.

Reports said an aluminum boat, owned by David Blue from Mascoutah, was found without any occupants near Grassy Island Boat Ramp.

TWRA officers searched for the missing boater in the vicinity of the unoccupied boat, with the body recovered a few hours after he was reported missing.

The TWRA report said Blue was not wearing a life jacket.