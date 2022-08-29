TWRA Officers to be on Waters for Labor Day Weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is emphasizing the use of life jackets, while boating over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Labor Day holiday is known as the final major weekend of the Summer boating season, with many lake and rivers full of boats and other watercraft.

During the period, TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, including boating under the influence and other reckless operations.

Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year, which is an increase from 17 at this same time last year.