Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be on the water this weekend.

In what is commonly known as the final major weekend of the Summer boating season, officers will be on the lookout for those operating a vessel under the influence, and for reckless behavior.

With heavy rains across the state, the TWRA is encouraging anyone in a boat, canoe, kayak or paddle board, to wear a life jacket due to swollen creeks and rivers.

So far this year, 22 boating fatalities have occurred on state waters, which is an increase of 16 over last years numbers.

Reports also show 49 additional incidents have led to injuries to 65 people.