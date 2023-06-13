TWRA Releases Spring Turkey Hunting Numbers

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released figures from the state’s recently completed Spring turkey hunting season.

Reports said the total reported harvest is 31,802, which is a six-percent increase from 2022 numbers.

The Spring season had new changes, including a two-week later opening date than in previous years, and the bag limit reduced from three birds to two birds.

Reports said harvest at the beginning of the season was extremely high, which dropped considerably as the season progressed.

TWRA officials attributed the late harvest drop off with the new lower bag limit, which resulted from fewer hunters in the fields.

Middle Tennessee had the highest turkey harvest at 11,662, with West Tennessee hunters taking 7,832 birds.