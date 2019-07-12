Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say one boating-related fatality, and nine boating under the influence arrests, were recorded during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The fatality occurred on July 4th at Normandy Lake in Coffee County.

According to witnesses, a 61-year-old man from Huntsville, Alabama jumped from the back of a ski boat and swam away, but did not return.

Individuals unsuccessfully attempted to rescue the man, and his body was later recovered that evening.

The TWRA campaign “Operation Dry Water” was held July 5th-thru-the-7th, which was directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities by those who were boating.

Four of this year’s boating under the influence arrests came in Region 4 of East Tennessee, two arrests were made in Region 1 and 2 of West Tennessee, and one was recorded in Region 3 of the Cumberland Plateau.

More than 7,300 boats were inspected during the four days, with officers issuing 220 citations, and 109 warnings.