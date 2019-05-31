The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported their second boating fatality of the year.

Reports said officers responded to a call of a boat collision on Thursday night just before 10:00, near the Hobson Pike Bridge on Percy Priest Lake.

Upon arrival, officers reported two boats and three individuals were involved.

Two occupants in one of the vessels suffered severe injuries, with one who died at the scene and the other taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition.

The operator of the second vessel suffered minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest both boats were under power and moving at the time of the collision, although the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.