TWRA Reports Milestone in Asian Carp Removal

Asian Carp harvest has reached a milestone at Kentucky and Barkley Lakes.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Asian Carp Harvest Incentive Program has reached the ten-million pound mark of fish removal.

The program began in September of 2018, and has provided incentives to wholesale fish dealers and commercial fishers that harvest the invasive carp.

Cole Harty, the TWRA Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator, said no deterrent is expected to be 100-percent effective.

But Harty added that deterrents, coupled with commercial harvest, is the best strategy to prevent the spread of carp to waters upstream.