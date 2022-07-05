TWRA reports one boating fatality, two boating injuries over July 4th holiday period

The TWRA reports one boating fatality and two boating injuries over the three-day July 4th holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend.

The fatal incident happened Saturday night on the Tennessee River in Decatur County.

The preliminary TWRA investigation reports that a 10-year-old girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when the outward motor hit the tube and the girl. The incident remains under investigation by the TWRA.

There was also a serious injury incident involving two juveniles in the Holder Branch area of Fort Loudon Lake near the Cove at Concord Park.

That accident happened when a personal watercraft that towing an inner tube with two juveniles onboard made contact into the side of an anchored pontoon boat.

The TWRA reported 25 boating under the influence arrests over the holiday weekend, including one in West Tennessee.