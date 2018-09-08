The TWRA reports one boating-related fatality over the 2018 Labor Day holiday period from August 31 through September 3.

The fatal incident occurred on Tims Ford Lake Saturday night and involved a personal watercraft.

TWRA is continuing its investigation of the incident that claimed the life of 28-year-old Zachary Davis of Christiana.

TWRA boating officers made five boating under the influence arrests. Officers investigated other incidents which involved seven serious injuries and three which had property damage.

The Labor Day incidents bring the number of fatalities to 22 in 2018. There have been 45 serious injury and 38 property damage incidents documented.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...