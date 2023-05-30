TWRA Reports One Fatality During Memorial Day Weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported one boating related fatality occurred during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The fatality occurred Saturday afternoon, when a 43-year-old male veteran drowned in Percy Priest Lake.

Reports said the man entered the water from an anchored vessel, with the incident still under investigation.

TWRA officials said there were no other serious injury accidents reported from across the state, but there were two property damage incidents.

During the holiday period, TWRA wildlife officers also made fourteen boating under the influence arrests.