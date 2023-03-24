TWRA Searching for Missing Boater on Tennessee River

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded Thursday evening to a call of an unoccupied boat circling on the Tennessee River.

Reports said the 16-foot jon boat was located without any occupants near mile marker 204 around 6:30.

Upon arrival, TWRA officers rescued a 56-year-old man from the bank, but a 79-year-old man from Hardeman County is still missing.

Authorities are monitoring the weather, and search efforts are continuing.

The TWRA is investigating the incident.