TWRA Searching for Missing Boater on Tennessee River
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded Thursday evening to a call of an unoccupied boat circling on the Tennessee River.
Reports said the 16-foot jon boat was located without any occupants near mile marker 204 around 6:30.
Upon arrival, TWRA officers rescued a 56-year-old man from the bank, but a 79-year-old man from Hardeman County is still missing.
Authorities are monitoring the weather, and search efforts are continuing.
The TWRA is investigating the incident.