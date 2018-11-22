The TWRA has announced its 2018-19 winter trout stocking schedule for area ponds and lakes.

TWRA plans to release approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters beginning next week through March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

On December 5th and January 9th, the TWRA will be stocking trout at McKenzie City Park, Bradford City Pond, Milan City Pond, Martin City Pond, the pond at Union City Reelfoot Packing site, and Paris City Park.

Trout will also be stocked at Beech Lake in Lexington on December 11th and January 9th.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

