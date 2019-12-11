The TWRA is stocking trout in several Northwest Tennessee waters today.

Officials are releasing 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

Stocking is taking place today at the pond at Martin Recreation Complex, as well as the Reelfoot Packing pond in Union City, and the ponds at Paris City Park and McKenzie City Park.

Officials will also be stocking additional trout at those locations on January 15th.

The trout-stocking program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.

The rainbow trout average about 10-inches in length with a daily creel limit at seven and no size limit.