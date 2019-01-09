The TWRA’s winter trout stocking resumes today at a number of area lakes and ponds.

TWRA spokesman Lee Wilmot says the agency is releasing 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through mid-March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.

These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

Today, the TWRA is stocking trout at McKenzie City Park, Bradford City Pond, Milan City Pond, Martin City Pond, the pond at Union City Reelfoot Packing site, Paris City Park, and Beech Lake in Lexington.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.