As part of a larger concerted effort by multiple state and federal agencies in the Ohio River Basin, the TWRA has developed an Asian Carp Harvest Incentive Program (ACHIP).

As part of the new program and while supplies last, commercial fisherman enrolled in ACHIP receive a one-time distribution of 15 TWRA-supplied gillnets from a contracted Wholesale Fish Dealer.

A subsequent offering of TWRA-supplied gillnets will be distributed to commercial fisherman enrolled in ACHIP who harvest no less than 60,000 pounds in a 6-month period.

The ACHIP program was implemented on September 18th and already through the month of November has reimbursed ACHIP-contracted wholesale fish dealers for 262,333 pounds of Asian carp.

The Asian carp species has been a problem for fishermen and business owners along Tennessee waterways. Most notably, Kentucky Lake and Reelfoot Lake.