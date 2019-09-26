The Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received a prestigious honor.

Ed Carter received the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies “Seth Gordon Award” for his lifetime achievement in conserving North America’s natural resources.

Since joining TWRA in 1972, Director Carter’s career has been marked by outstanding accomplishments.

He assumed his current role in 2009, after holding positions in the divisions of Law Enforcement, Information and Education, and as TWRA Region II assistant manager for 25 counties in Middle Tennessee.

Director Carter was described as a positive force in the management and conservation of fish and wildlife, their habitats, and public involvement in the outdoors.