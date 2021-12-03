Ty Simpson leads Chargers to state championship game

Senior quarterback Ty Simpson is leading Westview to its first state championship game in 20 years, as the Chargers will face Hampton Saturday in Chattanooga.

During a TSSAA press conference this week, Simpson talked about what this opportunity meant to him.

Simpson, who committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this year, also talked about playing this season without the pressure of where he would be next year and who has impacted his playing throughout his career, thus far.

The Westview Chargers take on Hampton Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A State Championship game. Kickoff is set for 2:07, with airtime at 1:00 on MIX 101.3 and mix1013.com.