Ty Simpson scores touchdown in Alabama’s season-opening win

Martin’s Ty Simpson scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday as No. 4 Alabama defeated Middle Tennessee 56-7.

Simpson found the end zone on a 1-yard run with 5:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.

In all, the former Westview Charger completed his one pass attempt for 5 yards and rushed twice for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Simpson was among the players competing for the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback role in the offseason and was one of four listed at the position on the game day depth chart.

Alabama hosts No. 11 Texas this Saturday.