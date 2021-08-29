Tyson employees, supporters stage “Freedom to Choose” protest

Several Tyson Foods employees and other citizens gathered Saturday morning in Union City for a “Freedom to Choose” protest against the corporate-wide COVID vaccination mandate.

Advocate Gina Harrison told Thunderbolt Radio News, “This is not a, ‘who’s for or against the vaccine’ and this is not just a Tyson battle. This battle is for everyone’s freedom to choose.”

Harrison added, “Several of the ones protesting were not affiliated with Tyson, but understand this is not a Tyson issue and it could be their job next. People who did not receive the vaccine protested, people who did receive the vaccine protested.”

Harrison says anyone who wants to preserve their right to freedom is invited to join others every Saturday morning starting at 9:00 at the corner of First Street and Reelfoot Avenue.

(photos courtesy of Gina Harrison)