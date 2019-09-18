A big afternoon and night of activities are scheduled for the Banana Festival in Fulton and South Fulton.

At 5:00, the Tyson Foods “Free Community Meal” will take place at Pontotac Park.

Also at 5:00, the “Banan Pudding Cookoff Fundraiser” will be held inside the Pontotac Building.

For $5.00 individuals can sample the banana pudding of all of the participating teams.

From 5:00 until 7:30, a “Chalk Art Contest” will be held at the Unity Park Walking Trail, with the days events to conclude with “Faith and Family Night” at 6:00 at the park amphitheater.