Tyson Foods Incorporated announced on Tuesday it will be issuing “thank you” bonuses to employees supporting the company operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A company release said $60-million dollars in bonuses will be paid to frontline workers and Tyson truckers, with eligible team members receiving a $500 bonus during the first week of July.

Tyson CEO Noel White said team members had “stepped up” during this challenging time, making sure the company fulfilled the mission of feeding people across America.

White said the company has relaxed the attendance policy to encourage team members to stay at home if they were not feeling well, while also initiating daily temperature checks of employees at all facilities.

The company is also performing daily cleaning with extra sanitizing in high traffic areas.

Tyson Foods of Union City is the largest employer in Obion County.