Tyson Foods Has Announced Agreement to Purchase Williams Sausage of Union City

Tyson Foods Incorporated has signed an agreement to acquire Williams Sausage Company in Union City.

Williams Sausage employs approximately 500 team members, and provides fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches to retail and food service customers.

In a press release, Williams Sausage President Roger Williams said there was not many companies they could entrust with what they have built over the 65 years in business.

Williams said they were pleased that Tyson Foods was a partner who understood the heritage and culture of the family business, and will take it to the next level.

Tyson Foods Incorporated has approximately 142,000 team members at locations including Union City and Humboldt, and has brands such as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the transaction is still subject to approval by U.S. regulators.