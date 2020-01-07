Those seeking employment in the Ken-Tenn area have an opportunity to apply for work Wednesday in Union City.

Tyson Foods Incorporated is seeking workers to fill positions created by a major expansion at the local plant.

Tyson Foods Employment Manager Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the job opportunities.

Laws said those who are hired at the plant will receive a good starting pay and benefits.

The hiring event will be held from 9:00 until 3:00 at the library, for anyone over 18 years of age.