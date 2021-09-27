Tyson Foods Incorporated Increasing Benefits to Vaccinated Workers

The corporate office of Tyson Foods Incorporated has announced additional benefits to fully vaccinated frontline team members.

Effective January 1st, those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can begin earning up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year, while new hired employees will receive one week of vacation after six months of employment.

The company also recently announced pay rate increases, with the average base pay and benefits valued at more than $22 per hour for production workers.

Company officials say the new benefits are examples of efforts to be the most sought after place to work, with importance placed on team members health and safety.

In August, Tyson Foods announced that all employees at their United States locations must receive their COVID vaccinations by November 1st to remain employed with the company.