Tyson Foods Issues COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate to Employees

The corporate headquarters of Tyson Foods has issued a COVID-19 vaccination mandate to all existing workers, and those who plan to be employed with the company.

Tyson President and CEO Donnie King issued a memo to company employees, saying the decision to require vaccinations was not taken lightly.

Reports state that more than 56,000 of Tyson’s 120,000 employees in the United States have already received the vaccinations.

The mandate calls for all leadership team members to be vaccinated by September 24th, with office workers to receive their COVID shots by October 1st.

King’s memo indicated all other team members must be vaccinated by November 1st, with all new hires to receive their shots prior to their start date.

Tyson Foods will be offering $200 to frontline workers who verify they are fully vaccinated.

Due to the rise in severe illnesses and hospitalizations, Dr. Claudia Coplein, the Chief Medical Officer for Tyson Foods, said vaccinations against the virus was the single most effective thing that could be done to protect team members, their families and their communities.

Reports said exceptions to the vaccination mandate will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodations.