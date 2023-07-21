Tyson Foods of Obion County Selected for Governors Award

An Obion County industry has been named the winner of a “Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award”.

Governor Bill Lee, and Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers, announced nine state winners, which included Tyson Foods – Obion County Complex.

The Union City plant was awarded the honor under the category of Water Quality.

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards program recognizes exceptional voluntary actions, that improve or protect the environment and natural resources with projects, or initiatives, not required by law or regulation.

Winners will be formally recognized during an awards ceremony on August 21st in Franklin.