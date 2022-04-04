April 4, 2022
Tyson Foods Presents Endowment Check to UT-Martin

(l-r) are Chancellor Keith Carver, Dr. Todd Winters, dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences; Shane Joyner, live operations manager of Tyson Foods; Dr. Wes Totten, chair of the Department of Agriculture, Geosciences, and Natural Resources; Keith Riley, complex manager of Tyson Foods; Zach Morphis, lab instructor for the veterinary health technology program.(photo: University of Tennessee Martin)

UT-Martin has received local funds to establish an endowment for students.

Officials with Tyson Foods presented a $25,000 check to establish the Tyson Scholars Endowment.

The funds will be used for scholarships for students interested in pursuing a career in poultry production.

Tyson Foods live operations manager Shane Joyner, and complex manager Keith Riley, made the check presentation during a luncheon at the Dunagan Alumni Center.

