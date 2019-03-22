Tyson Foods Incorporated has recalled approximately 69,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken strip products.

The United States Department of Agriculture reports the chicken strips may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, with the USDA categorizing the recall as a “Class 1” with a “high” health risk.

The report stated that problem was discovered by two consumer complaints, but no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption has been reported.