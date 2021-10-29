Tyson Foods to Open New Plant in Western Kentucky

Tyson Foods has announced their plans to invest in a new facility in Kentucky.

The company plans to open a $355 million dollar manufacturing operation in Bowling Green, which will hire 450 full-time employees.

Governor Andy Beshear said the 400,000 square foot facility will be the largest investment in the history of Warren County.

Plans call for the plant to produce Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand Bacon, with construction scheduled for completion in 2023.

Tyson Foods is one of the world’s leading protein companies with pork, chicken and beef, and already employees over 3,900 workers in other Kentucky plants.