Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

Details of a massive recall of ready-to-eat chicken products from Tyson Foods is being updated from 8.5 million pounds to nearly 9 million pounds.

The recalled products may be contaminated with listeria.

The frozen, fully-cooked chicken products were produced in Dexter, Missouri between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The products subject to recall have the number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.