The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, is closed until further notice due to icing on the metal decking.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the ice.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.