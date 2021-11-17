U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Groundbreaking for Fulton County Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be in Fulton County today to hold groundbreaking ceremonies for a levee project.

This afternoon, officials will gather on Sycamore Road, west of Hickman, to announce the “No.8 Island Seepage Well Relief Project”.

County Judge-Executive Jim Martin told Thunderbolt News that efforts by local farmers to clear Running Slough, allowed the federal project to move forward.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin said the technology advanced relief wells will be installed in a critical area of the levee system in Fulton County.(AUDIO)

Groundbreaking by the Corps of Engineers will take place at 1:30.