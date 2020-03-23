U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVIC-19.

Attorney Dunavant says citizens can report suspected coronavirus fraud by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDC) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail [email protected]

Some examples of these schemes include:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

As part of the COVID-19 strategy, U.S. Attorney Dunavant has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Arvin, a veteran federal prosecutor and Senior Litigation Counsel in the office, to serve as the district’s COVID-19 Coordinator. The coordinator serves as legal counsel for the district on matters relating to the Coronavirus, prosecute or assist in the prosecution of Coronavirus cases, and conduct public outreach and awareness related to the virus.